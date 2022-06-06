Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090968259
Front View of Man ethnicities caucasian, 29 Years wearing eyeglasses for working, Staring at a computer monitor at night and wife takes care, serving coffee, working late, Working At Home.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4096 × 2304 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV