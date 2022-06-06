Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090966033
Asian Couple doing exercise in home. Man with woman are boxing training. Female is punching boxing target. Fun and happy men with women, healthy lifestyle, health care. Slow Motion Shot
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV