Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090966033

Stock Video ID: 1090966033

Asian Couple doing exercise in home. Man with woman are boxing training. Female is punching boxing target. Fun and happy men with women, healthy lifestyle, health care. Slow Motion Shot

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

worawit_j

worawit_j