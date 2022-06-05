Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090951651
SUP surfer practicing yoga exercise, sits on coloured board and meditates in yoga pose lotus enjoying tranquility drifting on lake calm water surface under bright summer sunlight
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV