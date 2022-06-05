Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090950977

Stock Video ID: 1090950977

Slow motion cut in shot of of an Asian female farmer who is an elderly native artisan weave souvenir container in the shape of a small cradle from bamboo that are cut into strips for weaving folk cra

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

POP-THAILAND

POP-THAILAND