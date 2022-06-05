Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090949531

Stock Video ID: 1090949531

Young man remote employee in headset take part in virtual conference corporate briefing via pc speak using condenser mic present report offer idea. Businessman meet with client discuss contract online

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

fizkes

fizkes