Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090949461

Stock Video ID: 1090949461

Little carefree girl jumps on bed in modern light bedroom, lovely kid pretend, imagining like fly in air, have fun alone indoor. Weekend leisure, hyperactive child, free time activity at home concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

fizkes

fizkes