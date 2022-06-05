Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090949453
Attractive mature woman wear wireless earphones holds cell phone make video call enjoy warm talk with grown up children spend time alone at home. Virtual meeting, modern tech, communication concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV
2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV
910 × 480 pixels • MOV
454 × 240 pixels • MOV