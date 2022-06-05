Images

1090946753

Stock Video ID: 1090946753

two Architects Discussing Plan Together At Desk With Blueprints. Close up of hands of an architects. designers architects team project working on desk close up. 4 k. hand pointing, blueprint decorator

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

PanuShot

