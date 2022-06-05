Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090946623

Stock Video ID: 1090946623

Woman with a white straw hat and a white, lace blouse walks through a field of red poppies, caressing the flowers. Blue sky, sunny day, dreamy atmosphere. General view

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

ZenkevichVl

ZenkevichVl