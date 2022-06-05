Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090944541
African american cooker looking at laptop screen to cook gourmet dish, following online food recipe on computer. Authentic male chef preparing meal ingredients for gastronomic cuisine menu.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV