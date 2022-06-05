Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090944529

Stock Video ID: 1090944529

Portrait of male chef with arms crossed working in restaurant kitchen, cooking professional cuisine dish. Authentic cook making food preparations to do culinary gourmet meal, feeling confident.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

DC Studio

DC Studio