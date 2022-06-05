Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090944519

Stock Video ID: 1090944519

Portrait of confident chef sitting in restaurant kitchen to cook authentic dish with vegetables and meat. Happy man cooking delicious meal recipe with professional cuisine utensils. Food service.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

DC Studio

DC Studio