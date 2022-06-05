Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090943305

Stock Video ID: 1090943305

Cut in shot of an Asian female farmer who is an elderly native artisan weave mat from bamboo that are cut into strips for weaving folk crafts in rural areas of Thailand, southeast Asia.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

POP-THAILAND

POP-THAILAND