Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090843939
Woman practice yoga lotus pose to meditation with summer vacation rocky beach happiness and relaxation. Calm female exercise with yoga meditate ocean beach with sunset golden time. Zen Mental health
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV