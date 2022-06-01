Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090843927

Stock Video ID: 1090843927

Young fit woman doing squat beach with sunset active caucasian young adult female workout with relaxing environment, bodyweight training exercise for woman self motivation. Caucasian female squatting

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

andreonegin

andreonegin