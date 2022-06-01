Images

Stock Video ID: 1090838917

Senior female manager worker in supermarket, grocery store or deli in apron with digital tablet. Mature female small business owner employee inspects shelves inventory products doing checking stock

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Volodymyr Maliovanyi

Volodymyr Maliovanyi