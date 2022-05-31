Images

Stock Video ID: 1090813297

Male freelancer sits on the grass in a park near a tree, works on a laptop, updates an application or checks email notifications, works in a remote office

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Humanoid TV

