Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090809781

Stock Video ID: 1090809781

Happy family. Mother and son silhouette in field. Mom holds her son in her arms. Family reaches out to sun. Happy family concept. Mothers Day. Mom and son stretch their hands to sun. Happy family

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

A

Aleksei Logvinenko