Stock Video ID: 1090809779
Happy family. Mom meets her daughter from school. Girl with backpack runs through schoolyard. Happy family concept. Girl runs to meet her mother from school. Daughter with backpack runs to mom
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV