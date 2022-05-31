Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090809775

Stock Video ID: 1090809775

Children return to school with backpacks. Family of children goes to school. Happy family concept. Children go to school holding hands. Study offline. Children with books and backpacks go to school

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

A

Aleksei Logvinenko