Stock Video ID: 1090809769

Agriculture. Farmer in rubber boots and shovel. Farmer is walking along rural road. Farmer in corn field in rubber boots. Agriculture concept. Organic corn field. Farmer walking on rural road in corn

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

A

Aleksei Logvinenko