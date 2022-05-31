Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090809769
Agriculture. Farmer in rubber boots and shovel. Farmer is walking along rural road. Farmer in corn field in rubber boots. Agriculture concept. Organic corn field. Farmer walking on rural road in corn
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV