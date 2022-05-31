Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090809747
Happy kid with toy in park. Toy windmill in hand of child. Happy kid run over spikelets. Little hand of child is holding toy windmill. Kid plays in park. Happy childhood concept. Happy kid run in park
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV