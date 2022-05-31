Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090809733
Happy girl run from school to her mother. Children education. Girl with backpack and book runs from school. Happy children and parents in the school park. Family education. Mother's Day in childcare.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV