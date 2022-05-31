Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090809725
Happy family in park. Mom and daughter go to school hand in hand. Schoolgirl with backpack goes to school in park.Family back to school. Mom and daughter with backpack walk holding hand.Back to school
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV