Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090809677
Piggyback family in park. Happy family in park. Father with daughter dream on green grass. Girl and dad are playing in park. Happy family concept. The joy of child is communication with the father.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV