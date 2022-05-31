Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090809669
Agriculture. Plantation of green corn. Harvest of agricultural produce. Farmer with a tablet in corn field. Farmer at sunset in field. Rural business Agriculture concept. harvesting on farm in autumn
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV