Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090809661
Farmer agronomist on an agricultural farm. Agribusiness. Young girl is walking in corn field with tablet. Farmer in field with green grass.Corn farm computer control. Agriculture concept. Agribusiness
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV