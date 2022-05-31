Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090809643

Stock Video ID: 1090809643

Happy family. Girl hugs belly of her pregnant mother. Daughter listens to movement in the mother's stomach. Pregnant woman with her daughter. Girl listens to the heart in the belly of pregnant mother

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

A

Aleksei Logvinenko