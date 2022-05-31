Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090809631
Baby takes first step on floor to his mother with bare feet.Son and mother at home feet on floor.Happy boy barefoot on laminate.Baby foot on wooden floor.Child is learning to walk.Happy family concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV