Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090809631

Stock Video ID: 1090809631

Baby takes first step on floor to his mother with bare feet.Son and mother at home feet on floor.Happy boy barefoot on laminate.Baby foot on wooden floor.Child is learning to walk.Happy family concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

A

Aleksei Logvinenko