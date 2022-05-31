Images

1090808729

Stock Video ID: 1090808729

People playing street basketball during a warm summer day. Two teens playing a basketball match on an outdoors court during a sunny summer day. Attack and defence, no shot.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

ALFA-13

ALFA-13