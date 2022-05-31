Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090782053

Stock Video ID: 1090782053

Fat Asian couple using mobile phone for video calls, conferences, teleconferencing with family. Man and woman switch on record on smartphone vlog dancing at home. shoot funny clip from domestic party

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

JR-50

JR-50