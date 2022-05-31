Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090781443
Senior active gray-haired woman jogging in urban city summer park outdoor. Mature old fitness female running exercise with headphones enjoys and listens to music. Elderly sport runner Workout cardio
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV