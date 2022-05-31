Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090779595

Stock Video ID: 1090779595

Asian female colleague discuss consult company profit and strategy goal yearly planing together,small business concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

PanuShot

PanuShot

Same model in other videos

See all
Asian female colleague discuss consult company profit and strategy goal yearly planing together,small business concept.
Asian female colleague discuss consult company profit and strategy goal yearly planing together,small business concept.

More from this artist

See all
Asian female colleague discuss consult company profit and strategy goal yearly planing together,small business concept.
Asian female colleague discuss consult company profit and strategy goal yearly planing together,small business concept.

Related stock videos

See all
Close-up asia business people meeting plan analysis statistics brainstorm and header of team hold tablet pointing graph chart and employee take note. Finance strategy statistics success concept.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Stylish Asian Business woman using digital tablet in boardroom of trendy shared office space red brick interior
Business team meeting young business woman presenting crowdsourcing plan idea to tech startup investors in trendy hipster office