Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090779507

Stock Video ID: 1090779507

Pretty young asian female with big smile and stand at kitchen room. Asia female having fun taking light cheerful selfie and video call talking with her friend

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Monster Ztudio

Monster Ztudio

Same model in other videos

See all
Funny euphoric young asian woman celebrating winning or getting ecommerce shopping offer on computer laptop. Excited happy girl winner looking at notebook celebrating success
Happy young asian woman relaxing at home. Female is lying down on sofa and using mobile smartphone

More from this artist

See all
Asian young woman dancing in kitchen room. She happy and relaxing at free time on weekend
Excited asian female feeling euphoric celebrating online win success achievement result, young woman happy about good email news, motivated by great offer or new opportunity, passed exam, got a job

Related stock videos

See all
Family Using video call at home to connect with relatives at home in kitchen during covid-19 lockdown

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Medium shot of a female designer creating 3D aircraft model for a video game
Portrait of a Beautiful Japanese Female Wearing Smart Casual Clothes and Using Smartphone on the Urban Street. Manager in Big City Connecting with People Online, Messaging and Browsing Internet.