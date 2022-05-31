Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090778515

Stock Video ID: 1090778515

Future building construction and inventive engineering project concept with HUD hologram graphic design. Building engineer, architect people or construction worker works with modern civil technology.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Blue Planet Studio

Blue Planet Studio

Same model in other videos

See all
Future building construction and inventive engineering project concept with HUD hologram graphic design. Building engineer, architect people or construction worker works with modern civil technology.
animation Future building construction and inventive engineering project concept with HUD hologram graphic design. Building engineer, architect people or construction worker works with modern civil technology.

More from this artist

See all
Factory worker injured by accident while using machine in factory in an unsafe condition . Maintenance worker in control room of factory . Safety first concept .
Double exposure image of construction worker holding safety helmet and construction drawing against the background of surreal construction site in the city.

Related stock videos

See all
futuristic ship and sci fi city. Future concept. Aerial view. 3d rendering.