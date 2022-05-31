Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090778497

Stock Video ID: 1090778497

Conceptual vision of business people in corporate staff meeting . Concept of digital technology for marketing data analysis and investment decision making .

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Blue Planet Studio

Blue Planet Studio

Same model in other videos

See all
Conceptual vision of business people in corporate staff meeting . Concept of digital technology for marketing data analysis and investment decision making .
Conceptual vision of business people in corporate staff meeting . Concept of digital technology for marketing data analysis and investment decision making .

More from this artist

See all
Creative visual of business people in a corporate staff meeting on video call . Concept of digital technology for marketing data analysis and investment decision making .
Business data dashboard analysis by ingenious computer software . Investment application display business sales and profit on the computer screen and advise marketing planning decision .

Related stock videos

See all
Over shoulder close up view of business woman conferencing with male executive in distance video chat on computer screen. Online corporate webcam meeting, virtual training, remote work communication.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Businessman Walking on Streets of Business District and using Mobile Phone. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Businessman Walking on Streets of Business District and using Mobile Phone. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).