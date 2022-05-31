Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090778329

Stock Video ID: 1090778329

Boy Plays Superhero in red cape, Childrens dream. Happy child playing super hero in front of blue cloud. Little hero in red cloak looks at approaching storm. Bold child winner in red raincoat, nature

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Zoteva

Zoteva

Same model in other videos

See all
Boy wants to become pilot and astronaut. Slow motion. Happy boy runs with toy plane across field in rays of sunset. Children play with toy airplane. Child dreams of flying and becoming pilot. Kid run
Children run together in park at sunset on grass. Happy family, teamwork. Running children, boy, girl, dream of flying, raise your hands like an airplane. Children play in sun, flight, freedom, nature

More from this artist

See all
The child plays with the Teddy bear. Little girl hugs her favorite stuffed teddy bear on the playground. Plush toy in the hands of a kid in the autumn park. The kid plays with a toy. Best friends
Kid plays with teddy bear in park in spring. Little girl hugs her favorite teddy bear on playground. Plush toy in hands of kid in autumn park. Child plays with toy. Best friends. Family, childhood

Related stock videos

See all
Father and son playing in the park at sunset silhouette of a happy family. Happy family concept. Silhouette of father and son at sunset in the park. Dad tosses the child up. Family play in the park