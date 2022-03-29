Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090759479
Cinematic shot of mature farmer is using technology tablet for controlling state of grown cows used for biological milk products industry in cowshed of dairy farm.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV