Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090756797
Cinematic shot of mature farmer or agronomist is controlling with tablet crops on corn field used for biological and ecological natural cereal farming and organic cultivation before being harvested.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV