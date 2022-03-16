Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090753299

Stock Video ID: 1090753299

Cinematic shot of young brazilian woman with athletic body is using innovative technology vr glasses with augmented reality holograms for motion sensing game of fitness workout on gym mat at home.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4K • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • HD • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

HQuality

HQuality