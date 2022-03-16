Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090753299
Cinematic shot of young brazilian woman with athletic body is using innovative technology vr glasses with augmented reality holograms for motion sensing game of fitness workout on gym mat at home.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV