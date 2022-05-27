Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Pregnant couple of husband and wife feels love and relax at home. Young expecting woman holds baby in pregnant belly. Father take care of pregnant mother. Concept of maternity and pregnancy care.
Childbirth. Mother holding her newborn baby child after labor in a hospital. Mother giving birth to a baby boy. Parent and infant first moments of bonding.
Pregnant woman feeling happy at home while taking care of her child. The young expecting mother holding baby in pregnant belly. Maternity prenatal care and woman pregnancy concept.
Beautiful Pregnant woman caressing her belly. Woman touching her tummy. Happy Expectant mother at home. Gravid girl. Slow motion high speed camera shot 240 fps 4K UHD video
Mid adult couple expecting a baby while husband caresses the belly of his pregnant african woman. Happy father hands on expecting mother's baby bump while embracing her on couch.
Mom and dad hands on pregnant tummy. Pregnant couple caressing pregnant belly. Expectant mother care. Maternity concept. Pregnancy. Happy family. Slow motion 240 fps. Hd 1080p. High speed camera
Baby newborn first moments of life

See more

1030075565

See more

1030075565
1090670595

Stock Video ID: 1090670595

Pregnant woman expecting a baby resting in the bedroom. Pregnant adult woman sleeping at home alone. Woman pregnancy and maternity prenatal care. Slow motion 4K video.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

ALFA-13

ALFA-13

Same model in other videos

See all
Pregnant woman feeling happy at home while taking care of her child. Young expecting mother holding baby in pregnant belly. Woman pregnancy concept and maternity prenatal care. Slow motion 4K video.
Woman drives the car while sunset. Young woman driving the car. Young adult girl driving car. Real time. Sun's rays shine through the windshield of the car. Rear View to woman drives a automobile

More from this artist

See all
Male hand touching a golden wheat ear in the wheat field. Young man's hand moving through wheat field. Boy's hand touching wheat during sunset. Slow motion. 4k footage.
Woman washing her clean face with water. Young adult girl is washing face with water. Slow motion. Beauty treatments. Skin care. Healthy skin concept.

Related stock videos

See all
In the Hospital Midwife Gives Newborn Baby to a Mother to Hold, Supportive Father Lovingly Hugging Baby and Wife. Happy Family in the Modern Delivery Ward.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Cinematic authentic shot of young woman making surprise and showing positive result of pregnancy test stick to her future child father in living room at home. Both are happy and hugging with affection
Cinematic authentic shot of young woman making surprise and showing positive result of pregnancy test stick to her future child father in living room at home. Both are happy and hugging with affection