Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090663295
Cinematic close up shot of happy romantic couple in love enjoying time together and hugging with affection near their trailer with lighting during romantic trip with camping caravan at night.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV