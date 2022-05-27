Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Happy young plus size woman preparing fresh vegetable salad in the kitchen. Diet and healthy eating
Young asian woman fat eating salad food and wearing headphone for listening music with delicious and happiness in the kitchen at home, female overweight eat healthy food for diet weight, plus size.
Portrait of happy overweight woman preparing vegetable salad in kitchen at home. Cheerful obese lady chopping fresh vegetables making dinner in modern kitchen at home
Caucasian Family Preparing Organic Salad Dinner - Caucasian working mother wearing business suit helping husband children prepare homemade food together modern kitchen healthy living lifestyle
Two happy women taking selfie or recording video on smartphone dancing and laughing while cooking in the kitchen. Blogging and social media concept
Young asian woman fat learning to sandwich with laptop computer in the kitchen at home, female watching recipe on notebook for preparation cooking food, plus size, girl with dieting weight loss.
Portrait of overweight woman on diet crying chopping onion in kitchen.

See more

1062412588

See more

1062412588
1090657307

Stock Video ID: 1090657307

Happy overweight girl is standing in the greengrocery store of the supermarket and holding lettuce leaves and salad in her hands

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Sedletsky

Sedletsky

Same model in other videos

See all
Plus size girl practicing yoga on the beach. She is sitting with her eyes closed in the lotus position on the black sand. Tracking shot. 4K
Pretty plus size girl with long hair standing on the black sand beach and happily looking around. Body positivity. 4K

More from this artist

See all
Aerial top down view river in tropical jungle green rainforest. 4K
Portrait happy caucasian attractive overweight girl in white shirt dreamily looking up

Related stock videos

See all
Healthy lifestyle concept. Overweight man choosing a bowl of salad and refuse a plate of donuts. Shot in 4k resolution