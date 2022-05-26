Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Female Muslim pleasant doctor in hijab, standing with clipboard outdoors in front of hospital building, while two handsome Arabian men doctors working with x-ray and tablet pc behind
Bottom view of likable confident Arabian male physician in white coat and with stethoscope, holding clipboard and pen, standing with arms crossed on the background of modern hospital. Slow motion, 4K
Positive male arabian doctor with stethoscope talking to the camera
Male doctor attentively reading medicine label of a bottle of pills
Asian young man wearing face shield for healthcare which is required for doctor and general public to prevent COVID-19 while walking.
Businessman holding his heart in pain while in office
Arabic young hospital doctor

See more

7151221

See more

7151221
1090651589

Stock Video ID: 1090651589

Young arabian male doctor man physician in white medical uniform on green background consult remote patient looking at web camera virtual video chat recommend medication treatment distant telemedicine

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

MAYA LAB

MAYA LAB

Same model in other videos

See all
Young guy freelance business man at home working with laptop feels pain abdomen discomfort diarrhea liver problems appendicitis symptoms indigestion stomach spasm ache suffers from poisoning disease
Happy smiling young arab guy stands with telephone in hands typing message on dating site chatting with friends using mobile application on smartphone writes sms checks email browses social networks

More from this artist

See all
Close-up ethnic indian male happy inspired bearded face. Portrait arabic hispanic business man young adult pensive guy stands in city on street background of sunset sun dreaming thinking enjoying rays
Close-up middle-aged adult lady in glasses looking at camera poor vision problems with eyesight. Portrait caucasian business woman female specialist professional in corporate space looking at camera

Related stock videos

See all
Beautiful confident qualified arabian female doctor in hijab reporting about dna structure to attantive professional skilled diverse colleagues during meeting in clinic office