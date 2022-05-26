Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Collage of Group Attractive People of Different Ages and Multi-ethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Eyes Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Men, Equality, Diverse, Nationality View 4k
University Library: Gifted Black Girl uses Laptop, Writes Notes for the Paper, Essay, Study for Class Assignment. Students Learning, Studying for Exams College. Side View Portrait with Bookshelves
Cheerful students multi-racial group are talking walking with books in college hall showing thumbs-up laughing. Emotions, lifestyle and education concept.
University Library: Smart Beautiful Black Girl Standing Next to Bookshelf Holding and Reading Text Book, Doing Research for Her Class Assignment and Exam Preparations. Authentic Students Study and Suc
Multiracial college university students group study together prepare project make notes, happy diverse young people team write essay summary learn in teamwork do creative research homework in library
Elementary Pupils Raising Hands To Answer Question As Female Teacher Reads Story In Classroom
Young mixed race woman with afro working from home in front of laptop

See more

1054132751

See more

1054132751
1090651575

Stock Video ID: 1090651575

African girl student woman freelancer with laptop lying on sofa getting good news offer positive high mark for test job notice happiness success win shock surprise delight wonder with computer app

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

MAYA LAB

MAYA LAB

Same model in other videos

See all
Young positive girl turns looking at camera businesswoman smiling with white teeth attractive happy african american woman outdoors close up adult pensive millennial lady in park portrait female face
Joyful mom and daughter sitting on bench in park young mother hugs child shy little girl holding teddy bear african american family fun chatting outdoors mommy happily smiling kid spend time with mum

More from this artist

See all
Portrait of happy businessman sitting in office or at home at table, working at laptop online, reading positive news, celebrating, dancing with joy, actively moving his hands, drinking aromatic coffee
Winner male lucky African guy man in medical protective mask win online betting victory business triumph internet receives cash prize reward job offer success winning with computer happy achievement

Related stock videos

See all
Young cute woman talking to someone.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Close Up Portrait of a Cute Young Teenage Multiethnic Black Girl in a Dark Cozy Room at Home. Young Female Wears Glasses that Reflect School Homework from Her Laptop Computer Screen in Them.
Full shot of a female teacher using a planet Earth hologram while explaining to student in class