Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090651571
Confident smiling indian young man guy businessman investor founder salesman manager make crossed arms stand in office handsome adult male analyst director mentor with friendly eyesight posing indoors
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips