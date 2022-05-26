Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
happy family children kid together run in the park at sunset silhouette. people in the park concept mom dad daughter and son joyful run. happy family and little baby child fun summer kid dream concept
Sweet little African American baby-girl is held on her father’s arms, laughs and tries to get away from his hugs. Favorite toy, positive emotions. Slow motion, close up view
Happy black family moving in new home, excited african american parents and cute child daughter tenants owners holding boxes enter big house kid running in hallway, mortgage, relocation and welcome
Adorable infant baby girl daughter playing patty cake with african mom at home. Happy mixed race family mother and cute little boy son learning funny game having fun enjoying sweet moments together.
Happy family loving black dad giving cute little funny kid daughter piggyback ride spinning at home, cheerful african father carrying small child girl on back bonding having fun playing together
Stressed upset african american mom feeling migraine headache tired of too active kids running around, annoyed single black mother desperate about two difficult naughty children misbehaving at home

See more

1029713954

See more

1029713954
1090651565

Stock Video ID: 1090651565

African american family parents with daughter little girl adopted child sit on sofa under cardboard roof dreaming about own house relocation home insurance real estate buying flat kid protection

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

MAYA LAB

MAYA LAB

Same model in other videos

See all
Young unrecognizable african american male waiter in apron catering worker wipes table in cafe processing with disinfectant does cleaning before opening of restaurant prepares cafeteria for visitors
Business woman student in headphones head microphone speaks with clients colleagues working remotely little cute daughter child running interferes with mom distracts mother having fun at home office

More from this artist

See all
Overjoyed young african american male happy homeowner realtor win apartment in lottery excited young man own flat buyer real estate agent showing bunch of keys from new house rented flat loan mortgage
African american family parents with daughter little girl adopted child sit on sofa under cardboard roof dreaming about own house relocation home insurance real estate buying flat kid protection

Related stock videos

See all
Close up view of beautiful young mother playing with her adorable daughter, mother holds baby on her arms and spins around. Laughing, happy moments. Slow motion

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Happy african american father and son standing in kitchen putting plastic rubbish in recycling box. family spending time together at home.
African American family having a family meal outdoors