Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Closeup Of Customer Hand Choosing Water In Plastic Bottle In Shop
Woman filling water filter jug in the kitchen. Purification and softening of drinking tap water. Closeup slow motion
Clear water is pouring into glass from an automatic water cooler, closeup view. Pouring fresh clear water from filter to glass. Clean drinking bottled water from the well.
Female hands with long nails open transparent plastic container with blueberries standing on white surface and takes berries closeup
Woman's hand pouring tea from transparent glass jug into a transparent cup of karkade tea with hibiscus flower. Breakfast concept. Lemon slices. Tea time.
senior man hands put small white pills and bright yellow round vitamins into handy transparent plastic box closeup
The girl drinks soda from a transparent plastic bottle. Lower part of the child's face.

See more

1051570912

See more

1051570912
1090650487

Stock Video ID: 1090650487

Closeup view 4k stock video footage of 500 ml transparent plastic bottle full of fresh water closed with blue plastic cap isolated on grey wall background. Woman trying to open bottle but cannot do it

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Andrii Oleksiienko

Andrii Oleksiienko

Same model in other videos

See all
Close up view 4k stock video footage of set of several clean white folded towels laying on white table isolated on grey wall background. Woman takes cotton towels from stack one by one
Happy woman enjoying beautiful sunny sunset marine landscape on hotel resort beach. Female hands outstretched to sun and sky, 4k stock video footage of white woman reaching to magic golden sunlight

Related stock videos

See all
Say No to PLASTIC! Young guy change plastic to steel bottle. On black background.