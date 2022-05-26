Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Roller painting blue wall with white paint
Professional workers in overalls working with rock wool insulation material cutting in. Builders in protective uniform installing thermal insulation rock wool in walls
Installing ceramic floor tiles - measuring and cutting the pieces. Construction, renovation, repair apartment. Cuts tile. Tile cutting
Builder renovating apartment. Repair of the apartment, laying laminate flooring. Construction.
Close up man worker using hammer to nail wood plank for build diy wood furniture in workshop
construction site, builder. Shooting with copter.
Man installing thermal roof insulation layer - using mineral wool panels. Attic renovation and insulation concept

See more

32678563

See more

32678563
1090650343

Stock Video ID: 1090650343

Close up of Caucasian handsome joyful young man standing in apartment during renovation and redesigning, painting wall and smiling Home repair and improvement redecoration and construction.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Svitlana Dvorak

Svitlana Dvorak

Same model in other videos

See all
Footage hand painting a white brick wall with a nice dark paint roller.
Young happy couple sitting on the floor of their new appartment and planning redecoration. Couple renovation new apartment.

More from this artist

See all
Portrait of attractive joyful curly brunette woman on white dress posing to camera, the camera moves away from the model and the picture becomes out of focus. Outdoors, 4K
Happy child dancing in the living room on a sports mat, long hair, the girl feels good and excited. Children and sports,

Related stock videos

See all
A man sawing wood Board with hand saw. Macro. Slow motion