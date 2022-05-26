Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Footage hand painting a white brick wall with a nice dark paint roller.
Young happy couple sitting on the floor of their new appartment and planning redecoration. Couple renovation new apartment.
Molar Worker Processes Solution Sprays Impregnation Paint On Wall In Apartment.
Caucasian young and cheerful man and woman talking and deciding how to decorate a room and colour of walls while having repair at home and sitting on the floor ladder...
Close up of Caucasian handsome joyful young man standing in apartment during renovation and redesigning, painting wall and smiling Home repair and improvement redecoration and construction.
A young couple decorates their new apartment. A young husband and wife are painting a wall. A beautiful couple makes repairs in their new apartment. Loft style
Cute and beautiful young Caucasian woman painting walls in the apartment in black color with a wall brush roller and having fun with her husband, laughing and painting on each other's faces and

See more

1090650339

See more

1090650339
1090650341

Stock Video ID: 1090650341

Cute and beautiful young Caucasian woman painting walls in the apartment in blue color with a wall brush roller and having fun with her husband, laughing and painting on each other's faces.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Svitlana Dvorak

Svitlana Dvorak

Same model in other videos

See all
Paint Roller Moves on the Painting a brick wall. Roller Painting white Wall with Dark Paint. House Renovation Conept.

More from this artist

See all
Pretty smiling child daughter embrace mom look at camera. Happy beautiful family young adult single mother foster parent and cute kid girl hug cuddle enjoy sweet tender love concept. Close up portrait
Loving tender young mum holding adorable cute girl daughter embracing kissing small kid. Happy affectionate mother cuddling with infant child standing at home. Sitting on the floor